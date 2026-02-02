Why the ancient Romans made February the shortest month of the year
- February's short length originates from the ancient Roman calendar, where King Numa Pompilius added January and February to the original 10-month system, resulting in a 355-day year.
- The Romans considered even numbers unlucky, so months alternated between 29 and 31 days, leaving February, the final month, with only 28 days.
- Early Roman calendars faced issues with seasonal misalignment, leading to the occasional insertion of an extra month called Mercedonius, which further reduced February's duration.
- Julius Caesar's Julian calendar introduced a 365-day year with 12 months, maintaining February's 28 days but adding a leap day to it every four years to account for the Earth's orbit.
- The Gregorian calendar, introduced in 1582, corrected the Julian calendar's slight inaccuracy by refining leap year rules and adjusting dates to realign with the seasons, solidifying February's current structure.
