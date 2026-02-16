Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fat Tuesday 2026: What to know about Mardi Gras and why it’s celebrated

Video: Asheville Mardi Gras parade fills downtown with color
  • Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras or Shrove Tuesday, is a day of celebration and indulgence observed before the Christian season of Lent begins.
  • It falls on the Tuesday immediately preceding Ash Wednesday, marking the end of a six-week pre-Lenten festive period that commences on Three Kings' Day (6 January).
  • Historically, the day dates back to Roman harvest celebrations, later evolving into a boisterous Christian tradition of feasting and partying before 40 days of penance.
  • Celebrations, particularly prominent in New Orleans, involve elaborate parades with costumes, music, and the throwing of beaded necklaces, alongside the consumption of 'king cake'.
  • The 'king cake' tradition, introduced by French settlers, involves baking a figurine inside, with the finder being crowned 'king' or 'queen' of the festivities.
