Why you may be exercising more but not losing weight

Experts warn that weight-loss jabs may need to be taken for life
  • While the fundamental principle of weight loss involves consuming fewer calories than expended, exercise often has only modest effects on initial weight reduction.
  • Exercise can stimulate appetite, lead to subconscious reductions in other daily movements, and trigger metabolic adaptation, where the body becomes more efficient at burning calories.
  • Despite its limited impact on initial weight loss, exercise is crucial for maintaining weight loss and provides significant health benefits, including improved cholesterol, blood sugar control, and insulin sensitivity.
  • Physical activity aids in sustaining weight loss by offsetting reduced resting energy expenditure, preserving muscle mass (particularly through resistance training), improving fat-burning efficiency, and enhancing insulin sensitivity.
  • Beyond weight management, regular exercise offers numerous indirect benefits such as better sleep, improved mood, reduced stress, and regulated appetite, contributing to overall physical and mental well-being.
