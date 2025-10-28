Why you may be exercising more but not losing weight
- While the fundamental principle of weight loss involves consuming fewer calories than expended, exercise often has only modest effects on initial weight reduction.
- Exercise can stimulate appetite, lead to subconscious reductions in other daily movements, and trigger metabolic adaptation, where the body becomes more efficient at burning calories.
- Despite its limited impact on initial weight loss, exercise is crucial for maintaining weight loss and provides significant health benefits, including improved cholesterol, blood sugar control, and insulin sensitivity.
- Physical activity aids in sustaining weight loss by offsetting reduced resting energy expenditure, preserving muscle mass (particularly through resistance training), improving fat-burning efficiency, and enhancing insulin sensitivity.
- Beyond weight management, regular exercise offers numerous indirect benefits such as better sleep, improved mood, reduced stress, and regulated appetite, contributing to overall physical and mental well-being.