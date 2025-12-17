Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists pinpoint the age of peak physical ability

Related: Surprising Perks of Exercising Outside in Winter
  • A decades-long study by the Karolinska Institutet found that human physical ability peaks around the age of 35 before gradually deteriorating.
  • The research, which followed over 400 individuals for 47 years, revealed a 30 to 48 per cent decline in physical capacity from peak to age 63.
  • This decline accelerates with age, affecting both sexes equally, regardless of initial training volume.
  • Despite the natural decline, scientists emphasise that it is never too late to begin exercising.
  • Even participants who started physical activity in adulthood saw a 5-10 per cent improvement in their physical capacity, demonstrating that exercise can slow the rate of decline.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in