The training programme that can reduce the risk of injuries
- Teenagers often experience a loss of coordination due to rapid physical growth, where bones, muscles, and nerve connections develop at different rates, leading to a period of "motor-skill vulnerability".
- Neuromuscular training helps the brain adapt to these physical changes by improving muscle coordination, balance, and reaction speed, refining how the brain controls movement.
- Research indicates that properly supervised neuromuscular exercises enhance agility, balance, muscle coordination, and joint stability, significantly reducing the risk of injuries in adolescents.
- A typical neuromuscular programme integrates strength, balance, coordination, and agility exercises, with the primary goal of improving overall movement quality rather than just increasing physical load.
- Beyond athletic performance, neuromuscular training is crucial for healthy adolescent development, fostering better posture, body awareness, confidence, and concentration, making it essential for everyday life.