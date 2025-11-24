Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The common household item that could keep your home warm at no extra cost

How a packet of crisps can help you keep your house warmer this winter
  • A consumer expert has shared a cost-free tip to help households stay warm this winter.
  • Grace Forell, appearing on This Morning, explained that heat from radiators is often lost through cold exterior walls.
  • She advised placing common household items like crisp packets and tinfoil behind radiators.
  • This technique helps to reflect and bounce heat back into the room, preventing its escape.
  • Additionally, Forell recommended regularly testing and cleaning radiators to ensure they operate at peak efficiency.
