Emmerdale’s Isabel Hodgins shares candid pregnancy update as she hits the gym
- Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins has shared a candid update regarding her pregnancy.
- Hodgins, known for her role as Victoria Sugden, is expecting her first child with husband Adam Whitehead.
- The couple announced their pregnancy in August, following their marriage earlier in the year.
- She posted a video contrasting her previous rigorous gym workouts with her current struggle climbing stairs.
- Hodgins humorously described the stairs as her 'worst enemy' and commented, 'How the mighty have fallen'.