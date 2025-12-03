Bruce Willis’ wife shares health update as he battles ‘unkind disease’
- Emma Heming Willis provided an update on her husband Bruce Willis's health, stating he is “doing really well” despite his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.
- Willis's family announced his FTD diagnosis in 2023, following an earlier diagnosis of aphasia in 2022, which led to him stepping away from acting.
- Heming Willis emphasized that while life with dementia is “different,” there is still joy and laughter, and the family is adapting to new ways of celebrating holiday traditions.
- She recently addressed criticism regarding her decision to move Willis out of their family home, explaining it was to protect their daughters from the impact of his degenerative condition.
- Heming Willis highlighted the importance of not painting a solely negative picture of dementia, advocating for finding joy and making new memories.