Bruce Willis’ wife shares health update as he battles ‘unkind disease’

Bruce Willis smiles despite dementia battle.
  • Emma Heming Willis provided an update on her husband Bruce Willis's health, stating he is “doing really well” despite his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.
  • Willis's family announced his FTD diagnosis in 2023, following an earlier diagnosis of aphasia in 2022, which led to him stepping away from acting.
  • Heming Willis emphasized that while life with dementia is “different,” there is still joy and laughter, and the family is adapting to new ways of celebrating holiday traditions.
  • She recently addressed criticism regarding her decision to move Willis out of their family home, explaining it was to protect their daughters from the impact of his degenerative condition.
  • Heming Willis highlighted the importance of not painting a solely negative picture of dementia, advocating for finding joy and making new memories.
