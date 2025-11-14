Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is emetophobia? The debilitating fear that can lead to avoidance

The Conversation Original report by Molly Sheila Harbor
How to Deal with Emetophobia: Helpful Approaches and Supportive Methods!
  • Emetophobia is a severe phobia characterised by an intense fear of vomiting, affecting an estimated 2-7 per cent of the population.
  • The condition manifests in varying degrees, from mild to debilitating, and can involve fear of one's own vomiting, others' vomiting, or both, often leading to extensive avoidance behaviours.
  • Sufferers frequently restrict their diet, avoid social situations, and engage in compulsive actions like excessive cleaning, which can impact their physical and social well-being.
  • Emetophobia is often misdiagnosed due to symptom overlap with other psychiatric disorders, such as anorexia nervosa and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
  • While cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) shows promise, a lack of research, patient reluctance towards exposure therapy, and avoidance of medical settings pose significant hurdles to effective treatment, highlighting the need for increased awareness.
