Little-known vomiting fear that can ruin people’s lives
- Emetophobia is a severe phobia characterised by an intense fear of vomiting, affecting an estimated 2-7 per cent of the population.
- The condition manifests in varying degrees, from mild to debilitating, and can involve fear of one's own vomiting, others' vomiting, or both, often leading to extensive avoidance behaviours.
- Sufferers frequently restrict their diet, avoid social situations, and engage in compulsive actions like excessive cleaning, which can impact their physical and social well-being.
- Emetophobia is often misdiagnosed due to symptom overlap with other psychiatric disorders, such as anorexia nervosa and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
- While cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) shows promise, a lack of research, patient reluctance towards exposure therapy, and avoidance of medical settings pose significant hurdles to effective treatment, highlighting the need for increased awareness.