Social activities may reduce frailty risk in elderly men, study suggests
- New research indicates that social activities such as spending time with friends and family, going on holiday, reading newspapers and dining out can significantly reduce an elderly man's risk of frailty.
- A study from Newcastle University, which analysed data from over 2,000 men aged 65 and over, found that those with a higher level of social activity had a 31 per cent reduced risk of frailty.
- The research also revealed that men who increased their social activity over eight years experienced a 23 per cent reduced risk of developing frailty, with social engagement also proving beneficial for frailty reversal.
- Conversely, the study highlighted that higher levels of loneliness at the outset and an increase in loneliness over time were associated with an elevated risk of developing frailty.
- Experts suggest that strong social connections can foster healthier lifestyles and better access to healthcare, while isolation may lead to reduced activity and poorer health, advocating for age-friendly communities and 'social prescribing' to mitigate frailty.