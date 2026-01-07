The affordable food that triggers the body’s own GLP-1
- Many individuals regain over half the weight lost after discontinuing GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, due to the body's physiological pushback.
- This weight rebound can be significant, potentially exacerbated by GLP-1 drugs affecting the body's natural satiety hormone release.
- Eggs are proposed as a simple, nutritious food that can help manage appetite and weight, acting as a natural GLP-1 agonist by promoting satiety and suppressing hunger.
- Rich in high-quality protein and essential micronutrients, eggs also aid in preserving muscle mass, which is often lost during weight reduction, including with GLP-1 drug use.
- Beyond appetite control, eggs offer a cost-effective way to address potential nutrient deficiencies, particularly for those using or coming off GLP-1 medications.