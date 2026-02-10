Fears for outdoor retailer’s 200 stores as it files for bankruptcy
- Outdoor apparel retailer Eddie Bauer's North American retail operator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- The filing has sparked concern over the possible closure of approximately 200 brick-and-mortar stores across North America.
- Most Eddie Bauer retail and outlet stores in the U.S. and Canada are expected to remain open as the company winds down certain locations.
- The company said that it will conduct a court-supervised sales process, and if a sale can’t be executed, it will begin a wind-down of its U.S. and Canadian operations.
- The retail operations are currently owned by Catalyst Brands, a company that also manages other brands such as Lucky Brand and JCPenney. Eddie Bauer has previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice, in 2003 and 2009.
