EastEnders star elopes in Vegas and gives first glimpse into married life
- EastEnders star Melissa Suffield announced she eloped with her partner Robert Brendan in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony.
- The couple tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel on Monday, six years after their original wedding was cancelled due to Covid.
- Suffield, who played Lucy Beale on the BBC soap, shared a montage of the special day.
- Their son, River, was the only attendee at the impromptu ceremony.
- Suffield described their decision to marry as making it official in a 'silly and easy going way'.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks