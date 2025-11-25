Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New cheap flight to UAE from London announced

The Air Arabia flight connects Gatwick with Dubai
The Air Arabia flight connects Gatwick with Dubai (Getty/iStock)
  • Air Arabia has announced its first UK route, connecting London Gatwick to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.
  • This new service will be the longest budget airline route from the UK, covering 3,408 miles with a flight time of approximately 7 hours 50 minutes.
  • Fares for the Air Arabia flight start at £417, but do not include complimentary catering, checked baggage, inflight entertainment, or alcohol.
  • The route will utilise an Airbus A321 aircraft, typically used for shorter journeys, offering a no-frills travel option.
  • Air Arabia's group chief executive, Adel Al Ali, stated the expansion aims to provide affordable and reliable air travel choices between the UAE and the UK.
