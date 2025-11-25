New cheap flight to UAE from London announced
- Air Arabia has announced its first UK route, connecting London Gatwick to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.
- This new service will be the longest budget airline route from the UK, covering 3,408 miles with a flight time of approximately 7 hours 50 minutes.
- Fares for the Air Arabia flight start at £417, but do not include complimentary catering, checked baggage, inflight entertainment, or alcohol.
- The route will utilise an Airbus A321 aircraft, typically used for shorter journeys, offering a no-frills travel option.
- Air Arabia's group chief executive, Adel Al Ali, stated the expansion aims to provide affordable and reliable air travel choices between the UAE and the UK.