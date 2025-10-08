Psychologist says a true ‘dopamine detox’ is impossible
- TikTok influencers are popularising practices like “dopamine fasting” and “anti-dopamine parenting”, claiming they can rewire brains by reducing constant stimulation.
- Experts clarify that a true “dopamine detox“ is impossible as dopamine is a vital, naturally occurring neurotransmitter essential for motivation, movement, sleep and pleasure.
- These detoxes typically involve intentionally avoiding behaviours that trigger quick dopamine bursts, such as social media or gaming, for short periods, often around 24 hours.
- While participants may experience discomfort, cravings, or anxiety during these brief abstinences, such short periods do not result in meaningful or lasting improvements to dopamine regulation.
- To effectively change dopamine-driven behaviours, it is recommended to substitute “fast dopamine” rewards with ”slow dopamine” activities like creative projects, exercise, or genuine social connection over a longer term.