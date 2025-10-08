Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Psychologist says a true ‘dopamine detox’ is impossible

The Conversation Original report by Anastasia Hronis
Is a dopamine detox the answer to our social media obsession?
  • TikTok influencers are popularising practices like “dopamine fasting” and “anti-dopamine parenting”, claiming they can rewire brains by reducing constant stimulation.
  • Experts clarify that a true “dopamine detox“ is impossible as dopamine is a vital, naturally occurring neurotransmitter essential for motivation, movement, sleep and pleasure.
  • These detoxes typically involve intentionally avoiding behaviours that trigger quick dopamine bursts, such as social media or gaming, for short periods, often around 24 hours.
  • While participants may experience discomfort, cravings, or anxiety during these brief abstinences, such short periods do not result in meaningful or lasting improvements to dopamine regulation.
  • To effectively change dopamine-driven behaviours, it is recommended to substitute “fast dopamine” rewards with ”slow dopamine” activities like creative projects, exercise, or genuine social connection over a longer term.
