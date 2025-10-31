The companies offering grocery discounts as food aid is set to run out
- Food delivery companies Instacart and DoorDash are offering discounts and waived fees to customers who receive SNAP benefits.
- The move comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to freeze Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown.
- Instacart is providing 50% off customers’ next grocery order for eligible SNAP users and tripling donations to food banks.
- DoorDash will waive service and delivery fees for an estimated 300,000 SNAP recipient orders and deliver 1 million free meals from food banks.
- A legal challenge is underway, with federal judges considering whether the administration can halt SNAP benefits, which could affect approximately one in eight Americans.