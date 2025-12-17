This is when your cat or dog actually enters ‘old age’
- A study involving over two million cats and four million dogs has provided clearer definitions of their life stages, with pets now living an average of 11.3 years.
- Cats typically enter old age around 10 years, whereas for dogs, this varies significantly by size, with smaller breeds reaching old age around 7 and larger breeds around 6.
- Pet owners are encouraged to proactively adjust their companions' environment, medical care, and daily routines to ensure comfort and maintain a good quality of life as they age.
- The concept of 'frailty', adapted from human geriatrics, is now used to assess an animal's health, with early detection allowing for interventions to mitigate issues.
- Key care recommendations include making the home accessible, adapting cognitive and physical stimulation, providing a suitable diet (avoiding raw meat), and ensuring regular geriatric veterinary check-ups.