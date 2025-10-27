How parents can support teens who dissociate
- Dissociation is a protective brain mechanism, causing a temporary disconnection from thoughts, feelings, or surroundings, often triggered by overwhelming stress or trauma.
- Research indicates that clinical dissociation affects 7-11 per cent of high school students, a prevalence similar to anxiety disorders, yet it remains poorly understood.
- Teens described dissociation as feeling disconnected from their body or perceiving reality as blurry, with strong emotions or trauma reminders being common triggers.
- During dissociative episodes, teens found comfort in the presence of a trusted person, sometimes requiring active guidance for calming techniques or a quiet space.
- Adults are advised to respond to dissociating teens with empathy and curiosity, understanding it as a coping response to trauma, and to implement trauma-informed approaches in their support.