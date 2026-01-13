Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

The Disney VHS tapes that could be worth a small fortune

  • Despite viral social media claims, most Disney VHS tapes are not valuable, typically selling for only a few dollars.
  • Experts say that only specific types of Disney VHS tapes attract collector interest, largely due to rarity, condition, and release year.
  • A ”sweet spot” for valuable VHS tapes is identified between 1977 and 1986, when fewer copies were produced, making them rarer today.
  • Common animated classics from the late 1980s and 1990s, such as 'Snow White' or 'The Lion King,' were mass-produced and hold little resale value.
  • While some rare, sealed, or pre-1986 Disney VHS tapes can fetch between $100 and $300, the idea that all 'Black Diamond' editions are highly valuable is misleading.
In full

