Disney reveal new AI robot of popular Frozen character
- Disney has developed an AI-powered animatronic robot of Olaf from Frozen.
- This three-foot-tall, lifelike robot is scheduled to be introduced at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris from early 2026.
- The prototype was created by Disney Research in Zurich, Switzerland, with the announcement made on Monday, 24 November.
- The robot employs reinforcement learning artificial intelligence, allowing Olaf to "learn" to walk.
- Visitors will have the opportunity to remove Olaf's nose and arms, mirroring the character's actions in the beloved films.