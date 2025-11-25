Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disney reveal new AI robot of popular Frozen character

Disney bring Olaf to life with AI-powered robot set to be launched in parks
  • Disney has developed an AI-powered animatronic robot of Olaf from Frozen.
  • This three-foot-tall, lifelike robot is scheduled to be introduced at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris from early 2026.
  • The prototype was created by Disney Research in Zurich, Switzerland, with the announcement made on Monday, 24 November.
  • The robot employs reinforcement learning artificial intelligence, allowing Olaf to "learn" to walk.
  • Visitors will have the opportunity to remove Olaf's nose and arms, mirroring the character's actions in the beloved films.
