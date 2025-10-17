Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The overlooked herb that may help prevent heart disease and stroke

Summer dill wrap recipe from Tierra Neubaum
  • Dill is an underused herb offering numerous health benefits, including protection against life-threatening conditions such as heart disease and stroke.
  • It is rich in flavonoids, plant-based chemicals known for reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting blood vessel health and aiding brain health and aging.
  • Just a tablespoon of dill provides essential nutrients like vision-protecting vitamin A, immune-guarding vitamin C and blood pressure-regulating calcium and potassium.
  • Research suggests dill can reduce harmful levels of bad cholesterol, further mitigating the risk of heart attack or stroke.
  • Traditionally used as a diuretic, dill is also a versatile culinary herb, famously used to flavor pickles, which offer probiotics and electrolytes.
