New health warning issued over diet soft drinks

  • New research suggests that artificially sweetened beverages pose a higher risk of liver disease than sugary drinks, even with just one can consumed daily.
  • The study, presented at United European Gastroenterology Week, tracked over 123,000 UK Biobank participants for a decade to assess beverage consumption and liver health.
  • Researchers found that sugar-sweetened drinks increased the risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) by 50 per cent, while artificially sweetened drinks raised this risk by 60 per cent.
  • Consuming artificially sweetened beverages was also associated with an elevated risk of dying from liver-related causes.
  • Experts advise replacing both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened drinks with water, which was shown to reduce the risk of liver disease by over 10 per cent.
