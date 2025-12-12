Dick Van Dyke gives health update before celebrating 100th birthday
- Dick Van Dyke is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, expressing gratitude for his good health.
- He attributes his physical well-being to regular gym visits three times a week with his 54-year-old wife, Arlene Silver, whom he married in 2012.
- Despite a “game leg,” he still tries to dance and credits his wife for providing energy and support, helping him feel young.
- Van Dyke believes his long life is due to successfully avoiding anger and hate, maintaining a positive outlook.
- He prefers a quiet birthday celebration, opting to watch television reruns with his wife, though he has also confessed to feeling physically and socially diminished due to the loss of lifelong friends.