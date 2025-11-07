New study asks urgent questions of doctors’ approach to diabetes treatment
- A new study suggests that metformin, a widely prescribed drug for type 2 diabetes, may be hindering the beneficial effects of exercise in patients.
- For nearly 50 years, doctors have prescribed metformin and recommended daily physical activity, assuming the two therapies deliver better results together.
- The research, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, found that exercise-induced improvements in blood vessel function were reduced when metformin was added.
- The study, involving 72 adults at risk of metabolic syndrome, also indicated that metformin diminished gains from aerobic exercises and positive effects on inflammation and fasting glucose.
- Researchers are calling for further studies to determine how to best combine exercise and metformin, as patients taking the drug did not gain fitness, potentially posing long-term health risks.