These six symptoms could be early indicators of dementia
- New research from University College London suggests that six specific symptoms in middle age could be early indicators of developing dementia later in life.
- The study analysed data from 5,811 participants in the UK Whitehall II study over an average of 23 years, during which 586 individuals developed dementia.
- Six depressive symptoms were identified as robust midlife indicators, including a loss of confidence, an inability to face problems, not feeling affection for others, nervousness, not being satisfied with tasks and difficulty concentrating.
- Individuals reporting a loss of confidence in midlife showed a 51 per cent increased risk of dementia, while those unable to face problems had a 49 per cent increased risk.
- Researchers believe this symptom-level approach offers a clearer understanding of who might be more vulnerable to dementia decades before its onset, though experts note more research is needed across diverse demographics.