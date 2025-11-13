Researchers find link between income and dementia risk
- A new analysis of over 5,000 US adults has identified a link between lower income and minority groups and an increased risk of developing dementia later in life.
- Researchers found that lower income was associated with a higher likelihood of conditions such as high blood pressure, hearing loss, depression, and a sedentary lifestyle.
- The study suggests that one in five dementia cases among older people living below the poverty line could be connected to vision loss and social isolation.
- Historically underrepresented groups, including Black Americans and Hispanic Americans, showed a stronger link to risk factors like diabetes, obesity, vision loss, and physical inactivity, even after adjusting for income.
- Experts recommend reducing alcohol intake, maintaining physical and mental activity, stopping smoking, and protecting eyesight and head to mitigate dementia risk, with environmental factors also playing a role.