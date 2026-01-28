Up to 45 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented. Here’s how
- New research indicates a link between menopause and a loss of brain grey matter, potentially explaining why women are more susceptible to dementia.
- Experts suggest that up to 45 per cent of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes and by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors.
- While age is the biggest uncontrollable risk factor, maintaining social connections, keeping the brain active, and having regular eye checks are crucial for brain health.
- Managing existing health conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes is vital, as these can damage blood vessels in the brain.
- Adopting healthy lifestyle choices, including limiting alcohol intake, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and engaging in regular physical activity, significantly reduces dementia risk.