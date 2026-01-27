New study finds link between sleep disorder and dementia
- A new study warns that individuals who act out their dreams, a condition known as Isolated REM sleep behaviour disorder (iRBD), may develop dementia in later life.
- Researchers from Seoul National University Bundang Hospital tracked 162 iRBD patients for around seven years, analysing their cognitive changes over time.
- The study identified a statistically significant linear decline in memory, attention, and working memory among the participants.
- Even those iRBD patients who did not progress to neurodegenerative diseases during the study period still showed evidence of gradual cognitive loss.
- The findings also indicated that cognitive decline was comparatively more gradual in women with iRBD than in men, suggesting a need for sex-specific monitoring approaches.