Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment tiny deer takes on huge rhino at Polish zoo

13kg deer takes on 1.7-tonne rhino
  • A 13kg Chinese Muntjac deer confronted a 1.7-tonne rhinoceros at Wroclaw Zoo in Poland on Friday, 9 January.
  • Despite the significant size difference, the small deer fearlessly approached the much larger rhinoceros.
  • The rhinoceros appeared to respond playfully to the deer's repeated approaches.
  • Wroclaw Zoo explained on Facebook that the deer's partner was in heat, causing the male to be full of testosterone.
  • The zoo suggested the deer needed to release energy and assert dominance, even against a much larger opponent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in