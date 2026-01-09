Moment tiny deer takes on huge rhino at Polish zoo
- A 13kg Chinese Muntjac deer confronted a 1.7-tonne rhinoceros at Wroclaw Zoo in Poland on Friday, 9 January.
- Despite the significant size difference, the small deer fearlessly approached the much larger rhinoceros.
- The rhinoceros appeared to respond playfully to the deer's repeated approaches.
- Wroclaw Zoo explained on Facebook that the deer's partner was in heat, causing the male to be full of testosterone.
- The zoo suggested the deer needed to release energy and assert dominance, even against a much larger opponent.