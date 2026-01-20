Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is deep reading? The skill to combat stress and loneliness

The Conversation Original report by JT Torres, Jeff Saerys-Foy
  • Excessive smartphone use and social media's design promote passive engagement, contributing to misinformation and a decline in reading comprehension.
  • Social media algorithms reinforce existing beliefs through repeated exposure, fostering an “illusory truth” effect where information gains credibility.
  • Deep reading, which involves critical, analytical, and empathetic engagement with text, is proposed as an effective method to combat misinformation, stress, and loneliness.
  • Despite requiring effort, deep reading offers benefits like enhanced purpose and social connection, contrasting with mindless scrolling linked to increased boredom and anxiety.
  • To cultivate deep reading, individuals should be aware of digital habits, intentionally slow down their consumption, and engage with longer texts, potentially in shared reading experiences or online communities like BookTok.
