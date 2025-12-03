‘Clumsiness’ could be explained by overlooked brain condition
- Dyspraxia, also known as developmental coordination disorder (DCD), affects around 5 per cent of the population and significantly impairs the brain's ability to coordinate movement, leading to frequent falls.
- A recent study found that adults with dyspraxia are nine times more likely to fall at least once or twice a month, while over half of children with the condition experience falls weekly, often resulting in serious injuries such as fractures and concussions.
- Beyond physical harm, these frequent falls inflict a considerable psychological toll, causing fear, anxiety, low self-esteem, and social isolation, with 72 per cent of those with dyspraxia expressing high concern about falling.
- Despite the high frequency and severe impact of falls, dyspraxia is currently overlooked in major public health fall prevention guidelines, which predominantly focus on older adults or other specific conditions.
- Experts are calling for DCD to be recognised in fall risk assessments, for schools and community organisations to address fall risks, for emotional support strategies, and for increased public awareness to better support individuals with dyspraxia.