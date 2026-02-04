Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dave Coulier urges public to get checked after ‘rollercoaster’ cancer battle

Full House star Dave Coulier reveals new cancer diagnosis months after last round of chemo
  • Dave Coulier, 66, has announced he is in remission from both tongue cancer and Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
  • The actor revealed his tongue cancer diagnosis in December, just a year after completing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “It's been a rollercoaster ride for sure,” he said.
  • Coulier shared his journey on Good Morning America, emphasising the importance of early detection and encouraging people to get regular health checks.
  • He was first diagnosed with a "very aggressive" non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024 after discovering a lump, undergoing chemotherapy until February 2025.
  • A checkup for his lymphoma in December led to the discovery of p16 squamous carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer at the base of his tongue, which he believes stemmed from HPV.
