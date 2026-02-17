Beckhams celebrate Cruz’s 21st birthday with raucous party
- Cruz Beckham celebrated his 21st birthday early with a Beatles-themed party in Mayfair.
- His parents, Victoria and David Beckham, attended the celebration alongside his siblings Romeo and Harper.
- Cruz performed with his band, Cruz Beckham and the Breakers, while guests danced to a cover band's rendition of 'Twist and Shout'.
- Footage from the event was shared by Cruz and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
- Brooklyn Beckham was notably absent from the party, reportedly due to a public family fallout.
