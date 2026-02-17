Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beckhams celebrate Cruz’s 21st birthday with raucous party

Beckhams celebrate Cruz's 21st birthday with raucous party
  • Cruz Beckham celebrated his 21st birthday early with a Beatles-themed party in Mayfair.
  • His parents, Victoria and David Beckham, attended the celebration alongside his siblings Romeo and Harper.
  • Cruz performed with his band, Cruz Beckham and the Breakers, while guests danced to a cover band's rendition of 'Twist and Shout'.
  • Footage from the event was shared by Cruz and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
  • Brooklyn Beckham was notably absent from the party, reportedly due to a public family fallout.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in