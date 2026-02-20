Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Victoria and David Beckham mark Cruz’s birthday with unseen video featuring Brooklyn

Victoria and David Beckham include Brooklyn in unseen video to mark Cruz's birthday
  • Victoria and David Beckham shared previously unseen clips of their eldest son, Brooklyn, as part of a special 21st birthday tribute to their youngest son, Cruz.
  • Victoria posted a montage of family clips on Friday, 20 February, celebrating Cruz's milestone and expressing pride in the young man he has become.
  • The montage included various shots of Brooklyn on holiday with the family, such as posing with his siblings in a pool and parasailing with Cruz.
  • This tribute comes amid reports of a public fallout between the Beckhams and Brooklyn.
  • Brooklyn has reportedly stated he has no wish to reconcile with his family and was notably absent from Cruz's birthday party last week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in