Victoria and David Beckham mark Cruz’s birthday with unseen video featuring Brooklyn
- Victoria and David Beckham shared previously unseen clips of their eldest son, Brooklyn, as part of a special 21st birthday tribute to their youngest son, Cruz.
- Victoria posted a montage of family clips on Friday, 20 February, celebrating Cruz's milestone and expressing pride in the young man he has become.
- The montage included various shots of Brooklyn on holiday with the family, such as posing with his siblings in a pool and parasailing with Cruz.
- This tribute comes amid reports of a public fallout between the Beckhams and Brooklyn.
- Brooklyn has reportedly stated he has no wish to reconcile with his family and was notably absent from Cruz's birthday party last week.
