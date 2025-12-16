Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The superfood that may improve heart health

Super Foods: Annabel Karmel talks about cranberries
  • Cranberries are considered a superfood, primarily known for their effectiveness in preventing urinary tract infections by stopping bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract.
  • Rich in antioxidants, cranberries may improve heart health by raising 'good' cholesterol, lowering 'bad' cholesterol, and enhancing blood vessel flexibility.
  • Research suggests cranberries could also contribute to cancer prevention, for instance by blocking H. pylori, and support brain health by improving memory and blood flow.
  • Cranberry supplements offer concentrated extracts but do not provide the fibre and wider range of nutrients found in whole cranberries.
  • While generally safe, large quantities of cranberries can cause stomach upset, may contribute to kidney stones in susceptible individuals, and can interact with blood-thinning medications like warfarin.
