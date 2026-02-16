Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard says she’s ‘scared’ in candid cancer update

Coronation Street's Beverley Callard 'scared' of operation after breast cancer diagnosis
  • Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard, 68, has announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
  • Callard, known for her role as Liz McDonald, revealed on RTÉ’s Late Late Show that the illness is in its "very early stages".
  • She expressed feeling "vulnerable and scared" about upcoming surgery and the potential changes to her appearance, as shared on Instagram.
  • Despite her fears, Callard remains optimistic, stating she is "90% confident" she will overcome the diagnosis.
  • This is not her first battle with cancer, having previously fought cervical cancer in her thirties.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in