Researchers find men need to do more exercise for heart benefits

What are symptoms of heart disease?
  • A recent study involving over 85,000 UK adults found that women require approximately half the amount of exercise compared to men to achieve the same reduction in heart disease risk.
  • Women engaging in around four hours of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity weekly saw a 30% lower risk of coronary heart disease, whereas men needed roughly nine hours for a similar benefit.
  • Biological factors, such as higher oestrogen levels and a greater proportion of slow-twitch muscle fibres in women, are believed to contribute to these differing exercise responses.
  • The research suggests that current sex-neutral exercise guidelines from organisations like the World Health Organisation and NHS may need to be re-evaluated to reflect these biological differences.
  • While both sexes benefit significantly from physical activity, the findings indicate that women may gain more heart health benefits per minute of exercise, encouraging those with limited time, while men should aim for more total weekly activity.
