This versatile skincare ingredient could be the secret to anti-ageing
- Copper peptides are a highly effective skincare ingredient, naturally produced by the body but that declines with age.
- They are a versatile carrier peptide, known for boosting collagen and elastin, making skin firmer and more supple, and protecting against damage.
- Research shows copper peptides reduce inflammation, calm redness, act as antioxidants against environmental damage, and significantly improve wound healing.
- Unlike other peptides, copper peptides offer multiple benefits in one, making them superior for preventing signs of ageing, though caution is advised when combining them with certain ingredients like Vitamin A and C due to potential instability.
- Beyond skincare, copper peptides show promise in future cancer treatments by influencing gene expression to inhibit damaged cancer cells.