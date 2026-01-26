Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This versatile skincare ingredient could be the secret to anti-ageing

The Conversation Original report by Ahmed Elbediwy, Nadine Wehida
  • Copper peptides are a highly effective skincare ingredient, naturally produced by the body but that declines with age.
  • They are a versatile carrier peptide, known for boosting collagen and elastin, making skin firmer and more supple, and protecting against damage.
  • Research shows copper peptides reduce inflammation, calm redness, act as antioxidants against environmental damage, and significantly improve wound healing.
  • Unlike other peptides, copper peptides offer multiple benefits in one, making them superior for preventing signs of ageing, though caution is advised when combining them with certain ingredients like Vitamin A and C due to potential instability.
  • Beyond skincare, copper peptides show promise in future cancer treatments by influencing gene expression to inhibit damaged cancer cells.
