Independent

Independent Bulletin

Popular AI assistant Microsoft Copilot offline in latest major outage

  • Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, has experienced a significant outage.
  • The disruption began on Tuesday morning, UK time.
  • Copilot functions as a standalone system and is also integrated into other Microsoft applications.
  • The outage was confirmed by the tracking website Down Detector.
  • Customers have reported that they have been met with the message: ‘Sorry, I wasn't able to respond to that, is there something else I can help with?'
