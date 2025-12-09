Popular AI assistant Microsoft Copilot offline in latest major outage
- Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, has experienced a significant outage.
- The disruption began on Tuesday morning, UK time.
- Copilot functions as a standalone system and is also integrated into other Microsoft applications.
- The outage was confirmed by the tracking website Down Detector.
- Customers have reported that they have been met with the message: ‘Sorry, I wasn't able to respond to that, is there something else I can help with?'