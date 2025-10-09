Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The hidden Colosseum path where an emperor survived an assassination attempt

Video Player Placeholder
Tourist carves his name into Colosseum in Rome
  • The "Commodus Passage" at Rome's Colosseum is set to open to the public for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, starting from 27 October.
  • This once-secret imperial corridor allowed Roman emperors to reach their reserved honour box overlooking the games unseen and protected.
  • Named after Emperor Commodus, who reigned between 180 and 192 A.D., he is believed to have survived an assassination attempt while traversing the tunnel.
  • Archaeologists found remnants of decorative elements at the passage entrance, including depictions of boar hunts, bear fights, and acrobatic performances.
  • The restoration project involved structural conservation, restoration of decorative stuccoes, a new walkway, and a lighting system, with a digital reconstruction to visualise its original appearance.
