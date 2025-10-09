The hidden Colosseum path where an emperor survived an assassination attempt
- The "Commodus Passage" at Rome's Colosseum is set to open to the public for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, starting from 27 October.
- This once-secret imperial corridor allowed Roman emperors to reach their reserved honour box overlooking the games unseen and protected.
- Named after Emperor Commodus, who reigned between 180 and 192 A.D., he is believed to have survived an assassination attempt while traversing the tunnel.
- Archaeologists found remnants of decorative elements at the passage entrance, including depictions of boar hunts, bear fights, and acrobatic performances.
- The restoration project involved structural conservation, restoration of decorative stuccoes, a new walkway, and a lighting system, with a digital reconstruction to visualise its original appearance.