Dictionary names its Word of the Year for 2025

  • "Vibe coding", an innovative artificial intelligence-driven software development method, has been named Collins’ Word of the Year for 2025, reflecting language's evolution with technology.
  • Coined by Andrej Karpathy, the term describes how AI can empower individuals to create applications by translating natural language into computer code.
  • Collins lexicographers selected "vibe coding" due to a significant surge in its usage since February, highlighting a major shift in software development.
  • Other notable words on the list include "biohacking", "clanker" (a pejorative for AI), "glaze" (excessive flattery), and "aura farming" (cultivating a charismatic persona).
  • The list also includes "broligarchy" for tech company owners, "HENRY" (high earner, not rich yet), "coolcation", "taskmasking", and "micro-retirement".
