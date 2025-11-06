Dictionary names its Word of the Year for 2025
- "Vibe coding", an innovative artificial intelligence-driven software development method, has been named Collins’ Word of the Year for 2025, reflecting language's evolution with technology.
- Coined by Andrej Karpathy, the term describes how AI can empower individuals to create applications by translating natural language into computer code.
- Collins lexicographers selected "vibe coding" due to a significant surge in its usage since February, highlighting a major shift in software development.
- Other notable words on the list include "biohacking", "clanker" (a pejorative for AI), "glaze" (excessive flattery), and "aura farming" (cultivating a charismatic persona).
- The list also includes "broligarchy" for tech company owners, "HENRY" (high earner, not rich yet), "coolcation", "taskmasking", and "micro-retirement".