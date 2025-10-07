Jury still out on whether cold water immersion is good for your mental health
- Despite growing anecdotal evidence and historical claims, robust scientific confirmation for the health benefits of cold water immersion remains largely unproven.
- Proponents like Dr Mark Harper suggest potential mental health benefits, such as improved well-being and reduced depression, though he acknowledges these could be partly due to a placebo effect.
- Research by Dr Mike Tipton and Dr Harper highlights that while cold water immersion can offer benefits through the body's cold-shock response, it also carries significant risks.
- They can include hyperventilation, drowning, and potential damage from excessive exposure.
- Experts advise caution, recommending moderate water temperatures (e.g., 20-15°C) and short immersion times (a few minutes, or no more than two minutes if below 12°C) to maximise benefits and minimise dangers.