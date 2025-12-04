Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Exact time to see tonight’s ‘cold moon’ as last supermoon of 2025 peaks

A previous cold moon - this week is the last time to spot it in 2025
A previous cold moon - this week is the last time to spot it in 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The December full moon, known as the Cold Moon, is the final supermoon of the year and will peak on Thursday evening.
  • This supermoon is the third of four consecutive supermoons, appearing up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter due to its closer proximity to Earth.
  • December’s full supermoon will be at its fullest at around 6:14 p.m. ET Thursday, according to EarthSky, and it will also appear full on Friday night.
  • The supermoon can be glimpsed in clear night skies without any special equipment. But it can be tough to discern the subtle change with the naked eye.
  • The next supermoon in this series will be on 3 January, with the subsequent one not occurring until 24 November 2026.
