Doctor reveals best time to stop drinking coffee to improve sleep
- Dr Nighat Arif appeared on This Morning to discuss the importance of "sleep hygiene" for optimising sleep.
- Sleep hygiene involves winding down before bedtime to improve the quality of sleep.
- A recent study highlighted the need for a seven-hour window without caffeine before bed.
- It is also recommended to avoid alcohol for three to four hours before sleeping.
- Dr Arif explained that coffee tricks the brain into alertness, suggesting a daily caffeine cut-off around 2pm.
