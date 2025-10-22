Four to six cups of coffee daily will help reduce frailty, study finds
- Recent research published in the European Journal of Nutrition suggests that regularly drinking coffee may reduce the risk of frailty in older adults.
- The seven-year study, involving 1,161 adults aged over 55, found that those consuming two to four cups daily showed improvements in frailty indicators like exhaustion and slow walking speed.
- Caffeine is known for its ability to reduce fatigue, enhance alertness, and improve muscle movement, contributing to these benefits.
- Experts recommend choosing high-quality organic coffee beans and stress that coffee should be considered a “support tool” rather than a replacement for regular exercise.
- However, consuming more than four to five cups daily can lead to adverse effects such as increased blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety, while other foods rich in protein and polyphenols also aid in preventing frailty.