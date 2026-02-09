Drinking coffee daily could protect your brain, study finds
- Drinking two to three cups of coffee daily can reduce the risk of dementia by 18 percent and help preserve cognitive function.
- Consuming one to two cups of tea daily shows similar benefits, according to a new study involving over 131,000 participants.
- Researchers from Mass General Brigham, MIT and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggest that caffeine is the key active ingredient responsible for these neuroprotective results.
- The study, which collected data over 40 years, found that caffeinated coffee drinkers had a lower prevalence of cognitive decline and performed better on cognitive function tests.
- The benefits of coffee or caffeine were observed across individuals with varying genetic predispositions to dementia, indicating it may be equally beneficial regardless of genetic risk.
