Why is Cloudflare down and why is it causing problems for X, Spotify and Chat GPT?
- Cloudflare, a significant internet infrastructure provider, experienced an outage on Tuesday morning, causing numerous major websites to become inaccessible.
- Users attempting to access sites such as X (formerly Twitter) were met with an error message from Cloudflare, indicating a system malfunction.
- Cloudflare operates one of the world's largest networks, offering services that enable millions of internet properties to maintain faster and more secure online presences.
- The company's primary role involves acting as an intermediary to ensure websites remain online and can manage high volumes of traffic, including protection against attacks.
- This incident underscores how issues with critical infrastructure providers, similar to a previous Amazon Web Services outage, can swiftly impact a wide array of seemingly unconnected websites.