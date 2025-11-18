Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cloudflare outage explained as major internet platforms go down

Parts of the internet experienced disruptions due to a technical problem at Cloudflare, a major internet infrastructure provider (Associated Press)
  • Cloudflare, a significant internet infrastructure provider, experienced an outage on Tuesday morning, causing numerous major websites to become inaccessible.
  • Users attempting to access sites such as X (formerly Twitter) were met with an error message from Cloudflare, indicating a system malfunction.
  • Cloudflare operates one of the world's largest networks, offering services that enable millions of internet properties to maintain faster and more secure online presences.
  • The company's primary role involves acting as an intermediary to ensure websites remain online and can manage high volumes of traffic, including protection against attacks.
  • This incident underscores how issues with critical infrastructure providers, similar to a previous Amazon Web Services outage, can swiftly impact a wide array of seemingly unconnected websites.
