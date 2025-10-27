Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The hidden health issues associated with the clocks going back

The changing of the clocks has impact on the body’s internal circadian rhythm
The changing of the clocks has impact on the body’s internal circadian rhythm (Getty/iStock)
  • Most of the United States will end daylight saving time on Sunday, reverting to standard time and gaining an hour of sleep.
  • A new Stanford University study suggests that switching between daylight saving and standard time is the worst option for health, with permanent standard time being slightly better.
  • Health organisations, including the American Medical Association, have long urged the adoption of standard time year-round due to its alignment with human biology.
  • The spring switch to daylight saving time is often considered harder, linked to increases in car crashes and heart attacks, as it disrupts the body's circadian rhythm.
  • Morning sunlight is crucial for resetting the brain's master clock, which influences sleep, heart rate, and metabolism, helping to mitigate the effects of time changes.

